Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Ford's Second Birthday With An Adorable Wish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Katherine Schwarzenegger, wife of Hollywood star Chris Pratt celebrated her son Ford's second birthday with a social media post, describing him as her“sweet, caring and car-obsessed little guy”.

Showering love on her little one, she wished him on his special day on Instagram and said that the family loves him dearly.

“2! Happy birthday to our boy! My sweet, caring and car obsessed little guy! We love you Ford!” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

Schwarzenegger started dating actor Chris Pratt in 2018. They announced their engagement, in January 2019, and married the following June. They have two daughters and a son.

She is also the stepmother to Jack Pratt, the son of Chris Pratt from his earlier marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger is an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ambassador and supports the Best Friends Animal Society. She and her husband, Chris Pratt, are also Global Ambassadors for Special Olympics.

Pratt grossed over $15.2 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing film stars of all time. Pratt was one of the world's highest-paid actors annually from 2015 to 2017. Through starring in blockbuster franchises and big-budget films, he has established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Pratt's latest work includes The Super Mario Galaxy Movie based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, created by Shigeru Miyamoto. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel, it is the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key reprise their roles from the first film, with Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Glen Powell and Brie Larson joining the cast.

He will next be seen in Way of the Warrior Kid. It is based on the 2017 children's novel of the same name by Jocko Willink. It stars Chris Pratt, who also serves as a producer, alongside Jude Hill and Linda Cardellini.