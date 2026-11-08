Mumbai's Air Quality Better Than Last Year On Diwali, But Firecrackers Trigger Sharp Pollution Spike

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Mumbai's air quality deteriorated sharply following Diwali celebrations, with firecracker emissions contributing to a significant rise in particulate pollution and a layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

Although Mumbai recorded comparatively better air quality this Diwali than in 2025, the improvement proved temporary as pollution levels surged during the evening celebrations.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 132 on Sunday, nearly 30 per cent lower than the 188 recorded during the corresponding period last year. However, the relatively cleaner air during the daytime gave way to a sharp deterioration as people began bursting firecrackers in the evening.

In Andheri, PM2.5 levels jumped from 42 at 8 p.m. to 597 within two hours. Malad recorded an even higher PM2.5 concentration of 606, while Chembur reported PM10 levels of 480 at 10 p.m.

The overnight spike highlighted the continuing impact of firecracker emissions on the city's air quality despite growing environmental awareness.

By Monday morning, pollution levels remained elevated in several locations. The AQI around Bandra Reclamation and Kala Nagar stood at 231, falling in the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane witnessed a substantial deterioration in air quality on Diwali night, with pollution levels entering the severe category amid widespread firecracker use.

According to live readings on AQI, Mumbai's AQI stood at 278 at 9.34 p.m. on Sunday. The PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 192 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels reached 232 micrograms per cubic metre.

These readings came just hours after the city experienced its cleanest Diwali afternoon air in four years. According to an earlier report by a leading English daily, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 131 around 1 p.m. on Sunday, as per the CPCB dashboard. The figure was considerably lower than the corresponding Diwali afternoon readings of 194 in 2025, 181 in 2024 and 149 in 2023.

Favourable weather conditions, particularly strong sea breezes that helped disperse pollutants, were considered a major factor behind the improved daytime air quality.

The city's air quality had already begun showing signs of deterioration during the first week of October. On Diwali afternoon, 20 of Mumbai's 26 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 100.

Among the worst-affected locations, Bandra East (Kherwadi) recorded an AQI of 195, followed by Shivaji Nagar in Mankhurd at 183, Bandra Kurla Complex at 173, Ghatkopar at 170, Chembur at 168 and Mazgaon at 133.

Following Diwali celebrations, the National Capital Region of Delhi also witnessed a significant deterioration in air quality, with dense smoke and haze spreading across the region. Reduced visibility has been reported in several areas, further intensifying concerns about rising pollution levels. Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and the government's efforts to tackle the pollution crisis have remained key topics of discussion in the national Capital over the past few days.

Ahead of the Diwali festivities, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. According to the commission's order, the decision was taken as a precautionary step in anticipation of a possible decline in air quality during the festive period.

Data available on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer application showed that Delhi's overall AQI reached 373 at 11:05 PM on November 8, 2026, placing it in the 'very poor' category. During the same period, Noida recorded an average AQI of 319. The corresponding readings for Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad stood at 360, 280 and 297, respectively, all falling within the 'very poor' category.

The situation was particularly concerning in several parts of Delhi, where pollution levels crossed the 400 mark, entering the 'severe' category. Areas reporting such high AQI readings included Alipur, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and Vivek Vihar, among others.