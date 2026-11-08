Diwali 2026: Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, Celebrities Share Festive Wishes

Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of himself posing with a box of sweets. Extending his greetings, the actor wished everyone a celebration filled with love, laughter and plenty of traditional mithai.

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A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the celebrations with a family-themed Instagram post. She shared a collection of photographs featuring her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka offered a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations and wished her followers a happy festival.

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A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to celebrate the occasion with her family. The actress shared photographs with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, as well as her sister Karisma Kapoor. Her caption highlighted the importance of family and the special place parents hold in one's life.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Share Special Family Moment

For Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Diwali 2026 became even more special as the couple shared a glimpse of their son, Vihaan, with fans.

The actors marked the occasion with a heartwarming post, describing it as their brightest Diwali yet. They also extended wishes for love, happiness and light to everyone celebrating the festival.

The post attracted attention as it offered fans a special glimpse into the couple's family celebrations. Their festive greeting stood out among the celebrity Diwali posts shared this year.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Dhanush and Other South Stars Extend Wishes

The Diwali celebrations were not limited to Bollywood, with several prominent names from the South Indian film industry also sending festive greetings.

Ram Charan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans a happy Diwali. The actor hoped the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people and their families. He also reminded everyone to celebrate safely.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali ❤️

May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Have a safe and beautiful Diwali ✨

- Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 8, 2026

Allu Arjun shared a festive greeting featuring Goddess Lakshmi, wishing everyone a happy Diwali through his social media post.

Happy Diwali to each and everyone of you. Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 8, 2026

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A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

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A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Happy Diwali Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 8, 2026

Tamil actor Dhanush also extended his Deepavali wishes, expressing hope that the festival would fill every heart with joy and spread love across homes.