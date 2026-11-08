Why Did MRNA, XERS, VIR Stocks Surge To 52-Week Highs Last Week?



MRNA stock surged more than 5% at close on Friday after a series of price target hikes following strong third-quarter results.

XERS stock rocketed more than 16% as Wall Street optimism around the stock grew after its solid Q3 performance. VIR stock rallied nearly 11% amid price target hikes and expanded data anticipation from its Phase 2 Solstice trial.

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) surged to 52-week highs on Friday amid growing Wall Street optimism and positive trial expectations.

MRNA stock surged more than 5% at close Friday after a series of price target hikes following strong third-quarter (Q3) results.

XERS stock rocketed more than 16% as Wall Street optimism around the stock grew after it raised its 2030 total revenue outlook to more than $1 billion, up from about $750 million.

VIR stock rallied nearly 11% as markets anticipated expanded data from its Phase 2 Solstice trial evaluating monthly subcutaneous administration of elebsiran and tobevibart in adults with chronic hepatitis delta (CHD).

Moderna Soars On Strong Results

Shares of MRNA rallied to a 52-week high of $267.50 on Friday, notching two consecutive weeks in green, as Wall Street analysts raised the price target on the company following its strong Q3 results.

TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren raised the price target on Moderna to $110 from $90 and maintained a 'Hold' rating on the shares, citing a "robust beat" of Q3 consensus. RBC Capital also raised the price target on Moderna to $145 from $130 and kept a 'Sector Perform' rating on the shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of America raised the price target on Moderna to $260 from $220 and kept a 'Neutral' rating on the shares after citing a "clean beat and a raise" in Q3.

Last week, Moderna reported Q3 revenue of $1.31 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year, and posted a GAAP net income of $0.16 billion ($0.38 diluted earnings per share), beating analyst expectations on both counts.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MRNA stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have surged about 762% in 2026.

Xeris Biopharma Jumps On Wall Street Optimism

XERS stock jumped to a 52-week high of $15.21 on Friday, notching four consecutive sessions of gains amid growing Wall Street optimism around the company.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Brandon Folkes raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma to $18 from $10 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares, noting that its Q3 results and management commentary support a materially stronger growth outlook for the existing commercial business.

Piper Sandler raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma to $12 from $8 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the shares following quarterly results. The analyst said that management is now guiding to 2026 total revenue of $395 million to $405 million, implying annual growth of roughly 37% at the midpoint.

Oppenheimer raised the price target on the company to $21 from $18 and kept an 'Outperform' rating on the shares following quarterly results.

Xeris Biopharma reported Q3 revenue up 44% year-over-year to $107.23 million, with net income of $11.29 million, and also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XERS stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have jumped more than 93% year-to-date.

Vir Biotechnology Gains From Trial Data Anticipation, Wall Street Optimism

VIR stock climbed to a 52-week high of $12.44 on Friday, posting three consecutive weeks in green, as Wall Street analysts raised price targets on the company even as markets awaited expanded data from the Phase 2 Solstice trial.

BofA raised the price target on Vir Biotechnology to $17 from $15 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

Over the weekend, Vir Biotechnology announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 Eclipse 1 trial evaluating monthly subcutaneous administration of elebsiran and tobevibart in adults with CHD. The company said that the trial's primary endpoint was met, with a 44% response rate in patients receiving elebsiran and tobevibart achieving undetectable virus as defined by hepatitis delta virus RNA target not detected plus alanine aminotransferase normalization at Week 48, compared with 0% in the delayed treatment group at Week 12. The trial also met its key secondary endpoint.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VIR stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained more than 102% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.