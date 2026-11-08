Delhi Chokes On Smog As Capital Records Extreme High AQI On Diwali Know Your City's Air Quality

Delhi witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Monday, November 9, a day after Diwali celebrations. A thick layer of smog covered several parts of the national capital, reducing visibility and raising concerns over the impact of rising pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 368 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. However, several monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, indicating severe pollution.

Burari Crossing and Sonia Vihar recorded AQI readings of 441 each, while Vivek Vihar registered 437. Other affected locations included Delhi Technological University (434), Jahangirpuri (433), North Campus (433) and Rohini (430).

The increase in pollution was particularly noticeable after firecrackers were burst during Diwali celebrations. The resulting smoke added to the existing pollution load, leaving several neighbourhoods covered in a haze.

Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai And Bengaluru Also Report Poor Air Quality

Delhi was not the only major Indian city experiencing deteriorating air quality after Diwali. Several other urban centres also recorded elevated pollution levels, although the severity varied from one city to another.

According to early-morning readings reported by AQI on November 9, Kolkata recorded an AQI of 296, while Chennai registered 254. Hyderabad's reading stood at 207, indicating unhealthy air conditions in these cities.

Mumbai and Bengaluru both recorded AQI readings of 157, placing them in the poor category according to the platform's classification.

Lucknow witnessed a more alarming situation, with its AQI reaching 500, the highest end of the platform's reported scale. Meanwhile, Delhi's neighbouring cities also continued to struggle with pollution. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 371, followed by Noida at 338, Faridabad at 323 and Gurugram at 309.

These readings highlight how post-Diwali pollution is affecting several parts of the country, although the figures should be interpreted according to the respective monitoring platforms' AQI scales.

Firecracker Smoke, Vehicular Emissions And Weather Conditions Add To Pollution

The post-Diwali pollution spike is the result of multiple contributing factors rather than firecrackers alone. While fireworks release particulate matter into the atmosphere, existing sources of pollution continue to add to the problem.

Vehicular emissions remain a significant contributor to Delhi's pollution. According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector accounted for approximately 19% of the city's pollution on Sunday. Stubble burning in neighbouring states also contributed to the overall pollution burden.

Weather conditions have further complicated the situation. Low wind speeds and unfavourable atmospheric conditions prevent pollutants from dispersing quickly, allowing harmful particles to remain concentrated close to the ground.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 6. The restrictions include curbs on certain construction activities, restrictions on selected vehicles and additional measures to control industrial emissions.