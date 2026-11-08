SPPU Startup Talk Series 2.0: Shreekant Patil Inspires MBA Students At Ashoka Business School On Startup Ecosystems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ashoka Business School successfully hosted an impactful session under the aegis of the“SPPU Startup Talk Series 2.0” supported by on 28th October 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the institute's Seminar Hall. The flagship event welcomed distinguished Startup India Mentor and Founder of PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil, as the keynote speaker to address an enthusiastic audience of over 75 aspiring management students. SPPU Startup Talk Series 2.0 is an initiative supported and sponsored by the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages / CIIE of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), designed to foster an entrepreneurial culture across affiliated colleges.
Highlighting his commitment to fostering grassroots innovation, CEng. Shreekant Patil was ceremoniously felicitated at the event by Dr. Suvarna Shinde (I/c Director) and Prof. Wrushali Bhamre (IIC Coordinator) in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the startup ecosystem.
Delivering an immersive masterclass titled“Beyond the Business Idea: The Roadmap to Entrepreneurship,” Shreekant Patil leveraged his extensive expertise in scaling enterprises and supporting MSMEs. The highly interactive session was designed to bridge the gap between theoretical academia and market realities, actively clearing students' doubts regarding the startup lifecycle, navigating complex ecosystem dynamics, and unlocking vital seed funding opportunities. By demystifying early-stage challenges, the discourse equipped attendees with actionable strategic frameworks to transform raw business concepts into sustainable ventures.
A globally recognized ecosystem enabler and industrial veteran with over 30 years of experience, Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF, CEng. Shreekant Patil has been instrumental in strengthening startup and MSME ecosystems not only in Nashik and India, but across the world. Holding prestigious leadership roles and official mentorships with Government of India initiatives (Startup India, BHASKAR, WEP, STPI, MeitY Startup Hub), premier institutions (IIT Bombay, IIT Madras), and global bodies including the World Bank Group (IFC), Asian Development Bank, and United Nations networks, Mr. Patil brings a wealth of international trade, sustainability, and technological expertise to foster grassroots innovation and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).
During his interaction with the institute's faculty and researchers, CEng. Shreekant Patil, who is Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF, highlighted the transformative potential of I-STEM (Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map) and ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation) in boosting collaborative research and advanced technological development. He encouraged academics to leverage these national portals to drive cutting-edge innovation, bridge institutional gaps, and accelerate research-backed entrepreneurship
The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A exchange, leaving participants empowered and well-prepared to chart their future trajectories in the modern entrepreneurial landscape.
Highlighting his commitment to fostering grassroots innovation, CEng. Shreekant Patil was ceremoniously felicitated at the event by Dr. Suvarna Shinde (I/c Director) and Prof. Wrushali Bhamre (IIC Coordinator) in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the startup ecosystem.
Delivering an immersive masterclass titled“Beyond the Business Idea: The Roadmap to Entrepreneurship,” Shreekant Patil leveraged his extensive expertise in scaling enterprises and supporting MSMEs. The highly interactive session was designed to bridge the gap between theoretical academia and market realities, actively clearing students' doubts regarding the startup lifecycle, navigating complex ecosystem dynamics, and unlocking vital seed funding opportunities. By demystifying early-stage challenges, the discourse equipped attendees with actionable strategic frameworks to transform raw business concepts into sustainable ventures.
A globally recognized ecosystem enabler and industrial veteran with over 30 years of experience, Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF, CEng. Shreekant Patil has been instrumental in strengthening startup and MSME ecosystems not only in Nashik and India, but across the world. Holding prestigious leadership roles and official mentorships with Government of India initiatives (Startup India, BHASKAR, WEP, STPI, MeitY Startup Hub), premier institutions (IIT Bombay, IIT Madras), and global bodies including the World Bank Group (IFC), Asian Development Bank, and United Nations networks, Mr. Patil brings a wealth of international trade, sustainability, and technological expertise to foster grassroots innovation and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).
During his interaction with the institute's faculty and researchers, CEng. Shreekant Patil, who is Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF, highlighted the transformative potential of I-STEM (Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map) and ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation) in boosting collaborative research and advanced technological development. He encouraged academics to leverage these national portals to drive cutting-edge innovation, bridge institutional gaps, and accelerate research-backed entrepreneurship
The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A exchange, leaving participants empowered and well-prepared to chart their future trajectories in the modern entrepreneurial landscape.
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