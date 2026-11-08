Chilly Monday As Temperatures Remain Below Seasonal Averages

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather will prevail across most of the Kingdom on Monday, with temperatures hovering 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages and morning fog expected to affect visibility in several areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Weather conditions will remain stable, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, scattered high-level clouds and moderate northeasterly to easterly winds.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility during the morning hours due to fog over mountainous areas and parts of the plains and Badia.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 18 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 16 C in West Amman, while the northern highlands will record 13 C and the Sharah highlands 14 C. Highs will reach 19 C across the plains and 22 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will climb to 25 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 29 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 27 C at the Dead Sea and 26 C in Aqaba.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, bringing pleasant conditions to most regions and moderate weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Wednesday, with relatively cold weather returning to most areas and moderate conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds.

A slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to most regions and moderate conditions in low-lying areas, with medium- and high-level clouds and moderate northeasterly winds.

//Petra// RZ