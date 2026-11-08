Schools In Zhytomyr Without Heating After Russian Attack To Switch To Remote Learning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zhytomyr City Council announced this on Telegram.

“Regarding the operation of educational and healthcare facilities without heating following the Russian strike on the boiler house on the evening of November 7: schools without heating will temporarily switch to remote learning,” the statement said.

Children attending kindergartens that currently have no heating will be temporarily transferred to other preschool facilities.

Russian forces strike industrial facility in Poltava region

Meanwhile, municipal hospitals and outpatient clinics remain operational, and medical services are continuing without interruption.

“Heating utility workers are currently making every effort to restore the boiler house and bring heating back to homes and public facilities across the city. Repair crews are working around the clock in an intensified mode,” the city council added.

As Ukrinform reported, 140 residential buildings in Zhytomyr were left without heating following a Russian attack on a boiler house.