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Three Injured In Russian Strike On Balakliia


Date: 2026-11-08 11:36:22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"The enemy struck the central part of our city," he wrote.

Three people were reported injured, Karabanov said. A man sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical care. Two girls suffered acute stress reactions and were given appropriate medical assistance at the scene.

Read also: Russian forces strike residential building, hotel in Kremenchuk

The attack also damaged apartment buildings and a cultural facility, including window glazing.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

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UkrinForm

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