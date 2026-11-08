Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UK And European Countries Unite To Secure Key Maritime Routes


Date: 2026-11-08 11:36:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom and several European countries are planning to establish a naval alliance to counter the threat, the Financial Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the initiative aims to strengthen joint defence across the North Atlantic, the Arctic and the Baltic Sea.

The chief of the British Defense Staff, Richard Knighton, said that the countries would step up cooperation so that nothing would threaten maritime navigation in the event of war.

An agreement to expand military cooperation is expected to be signed on Tuesday aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Image: Janis Laizan / Reuters

MENAFN08112026000195011045ID1111932955


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search