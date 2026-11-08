Sheikh Hasina Seeks New Passport Ahead Of December Return To Bangladesh As Government Doubles Down On Extradition

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly requested for a new passport and identity card ahead of her previously announced return to her home country in December. According to Reuters, Hasina, who has been living in self-imposed exile in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, made the request for new documents on Monday.

"In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client," Hasina's lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers wrote to Preeti Rahman, acting high commissioner at Bangladesh's embassy in Delhi, Reuters reported.

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The letter asked for the applications to be processed "expeditiously" on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality and in accordance with "obligations arising under international human rights instruments".

Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh

In July, Hasina, who is facing a death sentence, had made her intention to return to the country she ruled for nearly two decades. While no date has been formally set, Hasina's aides told Reuters on Monday that it will be announced once various formalities are completed.

Earlier, on Sunday, Bangladesh's Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman reiterated his country's demand that 'convicted criminal' Hasina should be extradited, and added that the extradition request is already with New Delhi.

"To me, she is a criminal. A criminal convicted by our tribunal. To us, this is her identity," he said, according to a report on bdnews24.

Asked about bringing Hasina back to Bangladesh, the law minister said the government would act in accordance with the law and would not be guided by emotion.

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"Although the Law Ministry is not directly involved in this matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs is concerned, as it relates to the extradition treaty with India. The matter will be dealt with in accordance with the law, leaving no room for emotions. We have requested her repatriation under the treaty and through due process," Asaduzzaman was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Sheikh Hasina faces death penalty

In November 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal convicted her of crimes against humanity. The charges relate to the July and August 2024 uprising. The tribunal sentenced her to death.

Her party, the Awami League, was the country's largest before it was banned following her fall. Many of her party colleagues have either been jailed or are in self-imposed exile in India or elsewhere.