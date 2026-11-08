Radhika Sarathkumar-Starrer 'Delivery Boy' To Now Hit Screens On November 27

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The makers of director Nani's upcoming emotional action entertainer 'Delivery Boy', featuring actors Leo Sivakumar, Brigida and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead, have announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.

The film had originally been scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share the announcement, actor Leo Sivakumar wrote, "While the whole world is busy celebrating Diwali, this Delivery Boy's little world is right there... in his mother's loving lap! Because behind every delivery, there's a heart, a dream and a family waiting. Happy Diwali to all! Wishing everyone love, happiness and light. Get ready to experience the emotions, love and journey of DELIVERY BOY on the BIG SCREEN from November 27! See you in theatres!"

Shooting for the film had been wrapped up in December last year.

Sources close to the unit had said that the film, which had been shot entirely in Chennai and Coimbatore, was shot in a span of just 42 days.

Taking to their X timeline, the publicists of the production house Asasi Creations, had then said, "#DeliveryBoy shoot wrapped up. Coming to theatres soon. Starring @leosivakumar02 @realradikaa @Brigidasagaoffl @DushyanthJayap1 @dhivakargj @DirectorBose @SundaramurthyKS @AmuthaLeoni @nanisignin @teamaimpr."

Talking to IANS, director Nani, who worked as an assistant director to well known director Suseenthiran before turning director, had said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother. The hero of the story comes from a lower middle class family and the story will revolve around his efforts to save his mother. It will be a gripping story that will keep audiences hooked to the screen from the beginning to end."

The director had also disclosed that now that the shooting had been wrapped up, post production work was progressing at a brisk pace. "We have now started dubbing for the film," he had said then.

Apart from Leo Sivakumar, Brigida and Radikaa Sarathkumar, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of gifted character artistes including actors Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat and Bose Venkat among others.

The film also boasts of a good technical team. Produced by Amutha Leoni on behalf of the banner Asasi Creation, 'Delivery Boy' will have music by Sundaramoorthy and cinematography by Prasanna Kumar.

The film, which has dialogues by Nanda Mani Vasagam, will have editing by Vasanth. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu while Art direction is by Suresh Kalyani.