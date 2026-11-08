10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Delhi's Narela After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting it outside his house in Delhi's Narela area, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night, November 8, during Diwali celebrations leaving the child with fatal injuries.

According to Delhi Police, the child was bursting a flower-pot firecracker, commonly known as an 'Anar', in front of his house at around 9:45 p.m. when it suddenly exploded, causing injuries to his chest.

In an official statement, police said,“On 08/11/2026 at about 09:45 p.m., a child was bursting a hand-held flower-pot firecracker (Anar) in front of his house in Narela area. The firecracker burst, causing injury to his chest. The child died on the spot.”

Police further said that information was received from the hospital at approximately 10:50 p.m. that the child had been brought dead with burn injuries caused by the firecracker.

The child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while further legal proceedings are underway. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the details of the firecracker explosion.

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to the risks associated with firecrackers, particularly for children, and the importance of exercising caution while handling such explosive items.

Meanwhile, several fire incidents were reported in different parts of the national Capital, including Uttam Nagar and Malviya Nagar, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders. No casualties or injuries were reported in either of these incidents.

In one of the major incidents, a massive fire broke out at a hardware and paint store on Main Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar late Saturday evening. The blaze reportedly spread from the ground floor to the upper floors of a three-storey building, raising concerns about the possibility of the fire spreading further.

Around five fire tenders were rushed to the location to contain the flames. Firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the basement of a building in the Khidki area of Malviya Nagar. Following the incident, eight fire tenders were deployed to the spot to tackle the blaze.