Uttarakhand Statehood Day: CM Dhami Highlights Development Milestone

Celebrating 26th Uttarakhand Statehood Day

Marking the 26th Uttarakhand Statehood Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affection for 'Devbhoomi' and faith in its people for giving the state's development fresh direction and momentum. In a post on X, Dhami said the day reminds everyone of the dedication, sacrifice and resolve of the activists who fought to establish the state. "On this sacred occasion, let us all pledge to cherish the rich culture, glorious traditions and natural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and to take our state to new heights of development, progress and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Uttarakhand!" he said.

Dhami also shared a video message, in which he described farmers, workers, women, tribal communities and youth as the true heroes of the state's development journey. "The true heroes of this development journey are our farmers-who cultivate gold from the soil; our worker brothers-who lay the foundation of progress with their sweat; our women-who preserve traditions and values while becoming self-reliant; our tribal communities-who cherish the heritage of water, forest, and land; and our youth-popularly known as Gen Z-who, while staying connected to their roots, give Devbhoomi global recognition through technology and startups," he said in the video.

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह गौरवशाली दिवस हमें अपने राज्य के निर्माण के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले आंदोलनकारियों के त्याग, बलिदान और संकल्प का स्मरण कराता है। आइए, इस पावन अवसर पर हम सभी देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड की समृद्ध संस्कृति, गौरवशाली परंपराओं और प्राकृतिक विरासत को संजोने तथा राज्य को विकास, प्रगति और समृद्धि के नए आयामों तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प लें। जय हिन्द! जय उत्तराखण्ड! - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 9, 2026

Preserving Sanatan Culture and Identity

Calling Uttarakhand a land of penance for sages and saints, the Chief Minister said 'Sanatan' culture, folk traditions, holy shrines, and scenic valleys and mountain ranges are the state's true identity. "Preserving them is our foremost duty," he said.

Dhami said PM Modi's unwavering faith in the capabilities of the state's hard-working people has continually given its development fresh direction and momentum. "The unwavering faith the people of the state have placed in the double-engine government will remain just as strong in the times ahead. With this trust, cooperation and participation of the people, Uttarakhand will continue to set new benchmarks in development, prosperity and self-reliance," he said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के प्रति विशेष स्नेह एवं यहां के परिश्रमी प्रदेशवासियों के सामर्थ्य पर अटूट विश्वास राज्य के विकास को निरंतर नई दिशा और गति प्रदान करता रहा है। निश्चित रूप से प्रदेश की जनता का डबल इंजन सरकार पर जो अटूट विश्वास रहा है, वह आने वाले समय में भी इसी प्रकार कायम रहेगा। जनता के इसी विश्वास, सहयोग और सहभागिता के साथ उत्तराखंड विकास, समृद्धि और आत्मनिर्भरता के नए आयाम स्थापित करता रहेगा। - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 8, 2026

Paying Tribute to State Founders

CM Dhami also paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial at Shaheed Sthal in the Court Campus premises in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state and located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east.

Earlier, PM Modi wished the residents of Uttarakhand on the State Foundation Day, calling it a "divine land" with sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham. "My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm greetings to the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, highlighting the state's spiritual legacy, culturally rich history, and the vital role played by its people in serving the country. (ANI)

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