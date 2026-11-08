Shocking Diwali Murders: Three Youths Killed In Tamil Nadu Violence

Shocking Diwali Murders in Tamil Nadu

Three people, including two 17-year-old boys, were allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Diwali day, triggering shock and concern among residents. In the first incident, two teenagers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants near the Samayapuram toll plaza on the outskirts of Tiruchirappalli. In another incident, a 20-year-old employee of a private IT company in Chennai was allegedly stabbed to death with an iron spanner following a dispute over bursting firecrackers near Irungalur.

Double Murder Near Samayapuram Toll Plaza

According to Trichy District Police, Rahul (17), a resident of Inam Samayapuram, had lost his parents and was staying at a relative's house while working as a daily wage labourer. His relative's brother, Vishal (17), was also working as a daily wage labourer. On the night of Diwali, at around 11.30 pm, the two were walking along the banks of the Pullambadi canal near the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University campus, close to the Samayapuram toll plaza, when a group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons.

Vishal suffered severe injuries to his face, while Rahul sustained multiple cut injuries to his head and neck. Both were found lying in a pool of blood. Passersby alerted the Samayapuram police, who rushed to the spot. Vishal was found dead at the scene, while Rahul also succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted to the hospital. The bodies were recovered and sent to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Tiruchirappalli District Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh visited the crime scene and inspected the spot. Forensic experts collected evidence, while police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Three special police teams have been formed on the instructions of the district SP to trace the accused. Police are investigating whether the murders were linked to previous enmity or revenge.

Stabbing Incident in Purathakudi

In another incident, Christopher (20), a native of Purathakudi near Irungalur in Mannachanallur taluk, was allegedly murdered following a dispute over bursting firecrackers. Christopher, son of Xavier Lawrence, was employed with a private IT company in Chennai and had returned to his native village for the Diwali holidays.

On the evening of Diwali, he was bursting firecrackers along with his friends Ranjith (26) and Lenin (21) on Middle Street in Purathakudi. At that time, three men identified as Donald, Edison and Charles, residents of the same locality, allegedly questioned them over bursting firecrackers in their direction, leading to an argument. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation.

During the clash, Donald allegedly picked up an iron spanner and attacked Christopher on the left side of his chest and Ranjith on his face. Both injured men were rushed to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Samayapuram. However, doctors declared Christopher dead, reportedly due to severe injuries to his heart region. Ranjith is undergoing treatment.

The Samayapuram police recovered Christopher's body and sent it to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and police are searching for the three accused, who are reportedly absconding. The Lalgudi Deputy Superintendent of Police visited the spot and ordered the deployment of more than 20 police personnel to prevent any further untoward incidents.

The three murder incidents reported in separate parts of Tiruchirappalli district on Diwali have caused widespread shock and grief. Police investigations are underway to establish the circumstances behind the killings and apprehend those involved. (ANI)

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