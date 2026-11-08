Dorgu's 96Th-Minute Header Completes Stunning Man Utd Comeback Against Villa

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Nov 9 (IANS) Manchester United produced a remarkable late fightback to snatch a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, scoring twice in stoppage time after recovering from two-goal deficits on two occasions in a chaotic Premier League encounter. Patrick Dorgu struck the decisive equaliser in the 96th minute after Joshua Zirkzee had given the hosts a late lifeline, although the result left Michael Carrick's side languishing in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

Aston Villa needed less than a minute to expose United's defensive vulnerabilities, with Alysson finding the net after beating goalkeeper Senne Lammens from an angle. The visitors doubled their advantage just three minutes later when another effort from Alysson proved too difficult for Lammens to hold, allowing Nicolas Jackson to capitalise on the rebound and make it 2-0.

The hosts were staring at an uphill battle, having conceded twice in the opening four minutes, but found encouragement in their recent comeback against Roma. United gradually grew into the contest and were handed an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Boubacar Kamara brought down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes made no mistake from the spot, converting to bring United back into contention. The goal shifted the momentum towards the home side, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki coming under sustained pressure as United pushed for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off before the interval when Youri Tielemans found the back of the net against his former club, restoring parity and giving the hosts a timely boost heading into the break.

However, United's defensive frailties resurfaced almost immediately after the restart. Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty after bringing down Alysson, allowing John McGinn to put Villa back in front from 12 yards.

The visitors then capitalised on another defensive breakdown to extend their advantage. Leny Yoro's attempted clearance sent the ball towards his own goal, with Lammens managing to push it onto the post. Jackson failed to make proper contact with the rebound, but Leon Goretzka was on hand to force the ball over the line and establish a 4-2 lead.

With United struggling to contain Villa's attacking threat, another defeat appeared increasingly likely. Their defensive record had already become a major concern, and the hosts seemed to have little left to offer as the contest entered its closing stages.

But Carrick's substitutions changed the complexion of the game. Joshua Zirkzee, introduced from the bench, pulled one back in the 92nd minute with a composed finish, setting up a frantic finale at Old Trafford.

Villa failed to deal with one last corner, as Suzuki misjudged the delivery and allowed Patrick Dorgu to rise and head home in the 96th minute. The late goal completed United's second comeback of the night and sparked celebrations among the home supporters, who had begun leaving the stadium before the dramatic turnaround.

The draw, however, did little to ease United's wider predicament. They remain in the relegation zone after 10 league matches and are still searching for their first Premier League victory since August. For Villa, the result was a frustrating missed opportunity after twice establishing a two-goal cushion, with Unai Emery left furious at the manner in which his side surrendered the advantage.

While the visitors moved into the top half of the standings with the point, United's extraordinary resilience offered a rare positive in an otherwise turbulent campaign marked by defensive instability and growing discontent among their supporters.