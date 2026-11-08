Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Occasion Of State Flag Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-08 11:16:03

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of State Flag Day.

Trend presents the post:

MENAFN08112026000187011040ID1111932937


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search