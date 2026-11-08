VRURC Launches Compact 100W Laptop Power Bank With Built-In USB-C Cable And Real-Time Power Display

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 20,000mAh T2099 combines high-power charging, a cable that doubles as a carrying loop, and a compact design for work, travel and everyday use.

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRURC has introduced the T2099 100W Laptop Power Bank, a compact 20,000mAh portable charger designed for people who need to keep their devices powered while working, traveling or moving throughout the day.

With up to 100W USB-C Power Delivery output, the T2099 is designed to charge compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other USB-C devices. Its built-in USB-C cable doubles as a carrying loop, while a Real-Time Smart Display shows real-time charging power and the remaining battery percentage.









Laptop-Level Power for Work and Travel

From a coffee shop meeting to a business trip, the T2099 brings high-power charging beyond the wall outlet. Its up to 100W USB-C PD output supports a range of compatible devices, including MacBook laptops, smartphones, tablets and handheld gaming devices.

The built-in USB-C cable supports up to 100W output and up to 60W input. Users can charge a compatible device or recharge the power bank without packing a separate USB-C cable.

With a compatible 60W power adapter, the T2099 can be fully recharged in approximately 2.5 hours. The power bank also includes USB-C and USB-A ports for additional charging flexibility.









A Compact Design with a Carry-Friendly Cable

The T2099 combines a 20,000mAh battery with a compact form that measures 4.29 × 2.07 × 2.07 inches. Standing less than 4.5 inches tall, it is designed to fit into a backpack, laptop bag or travel bag.

Its integrated USB-C cable clips into place to form a carrying loop, keeping the cable close at hand between charging sessions. When it is time to charge, users can release the cable and connect a compatible device.

Watch the Product Overview

Real-Time Charging Information

The T2099's digital display shows the remaining battery percentage alongside real-time input or output power in watts.

Whether powering a laptop, charging a phone or recharging the power bank, users can check the charging status at a glance. The display also makes it easier to see how much battery capacity remains before leaving for the day.

Smart Power Management and Temperature Control

The T2099 features intelligent temperature control and power management designed to monitor charging conditions and adjust output.

When multiple devices are connected, the power bank manages the available output across them. Charging speed and power distribution vary depending on the connected devices and charging configuration.









Early Customer Feedback

In Amazon US reviews, early users highlighted the T2099's compact size, built-in cable and easy-to-read display. Several reviewers also described using it to charge a laptop while away from an outlet.

One reviewer reported seeing approximately 85–90W on the display while charging a MacBook Pro, while another reported a peak reading of around 81W during laptop charging. These are individual experiences; actual output varies by device and charging conditions.

The reviews referenced above were submitted by Amazon Vine participants who received the product free of charge.

Pricing and Availability

The VRURC T2099 100W Laptop Power Bank is available in black and white on Amazon US.

The regular price is $59.99. For a limited time, customers can purchase it for $49.99. Promotional pricing and availability are subject to change.

The T2099 comes with a three-year warranty. Each package includes one power bank and a user manual.

Product Highlights

Battery capacity: 20,000mAh

Maximum USB-C PD output: Up to 100W

Maximum input: Up to 60W

Recharge time: Approximately 2.5 hours with a compatible 60W power adapter

Built-in cable: USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying loop

Additional ports: USB-C and USB-A

Display: Real-time input/output wattage and remaining battery percentage

Dimensions: 4.29 × 2.07 × 2.07 inches

Colors: Black and white

Warranty: Three years

Charging speed and recharge time depend on the connected device, power adapter, charging conditions and number of devices connected. A compatible power adapter is required to achieve up to 60W input. When multiple devices are connected, smart power management automatically balances output and reduces it to 15W, protecting your devices from overheating and overloading while still providing a safer, more controlled charging experience.

About VRURC

VRURC creates portable charging products designed to make everyday power more convenient. Its range includes power banks and charging accessories for use at home, at work and on the go.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: VRURC Team,...