Four Devotees Killed After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Chitrakoot

Four Killed in Chitrakoot Tractor Accident

Four people died in an accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, overturned, district officials said. According to Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg, the accident occurred due to the hook of the trolley coming out from the tractor near Ramnagar village on the National Highway under Raipura Police Station area. He said that five people were seriously injured and were referred to a hospital in Prayagraj, while seven sustained minor injuries.

DM Pulkit Garg told reporters, "The vehicle involved was a truck- it was a tractor-trolley registered in MP. Most of the people were from Prayagraj and Rewa; they had come here for the Diwali fair and were on their way back to their respective homes. The hook connecting the tractor and the trolley failed-it came undone-causing the tractor and trolley to separate. The trolley veered off to the side of the road and overturned. As a result, four people died on the spot. Five people were seriously injured, and seven sustained minor injuries. The deceased were immediately taken to the nearest CHC in Ramnagar, where they received initial medical attention. Those who were seriously injured were promptly referred to Prayagraj via ambulance. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examinations." Further details are awaited.

Separate Road Incident in Kanpur

On Sunday, in a separate incident, a speeding car rammed into a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, resulting in the death of a man, police said. Speaking to reporters, Kanpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Qasim Abidi said the police took the vehicle into custody after reaching the scene. The police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

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