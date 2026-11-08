I Bow To Statehood Movement Activists Who Sacrificed Everything For Creation Of Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended heartfelt Foundation Day greetings to Uttarakhand's people and said the government is working to fulfil the dreams of the statehood movement activists and build a developed state for future generations.

Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi (the land of gods), was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, becoming the 27th state of India.

The Foundation Day stands as a tribute to its journey from a people's movement to a model of balanced development, faith, and modernity.

Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "On the sacred occasion of Uttarakhand Statehood Day, I bow in deepest reverence to all the immortal statehood movement activists who sacrificed everything for the creation of the state, and extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state."

The Chief Minister mentioned that it was through the "visionary leadership, compassionate outlook and firm political will" of the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee that Uttarakhand became a separate state.

"Over the past 26 years, our state has charted a distinctive path of development amid numerous challenges and opportunities. Today, Uttarakhand is establishing its distinct identity at the national and international levels through its rich cultural heritage, spiritual consciousness, natural wealth and human potential," he said.

CM Dhami further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "our government is committed to taking the state's inherent capabilities to new heights by harmonising development with heritage".

"We are striving to ensure that the benefits of development reach even those at the farthest margins of society, that young people have greater opportunities, that women become self-reliant, that farmers prosper, and that new avenues for development and livelihoods are created in border areas," he said.

"Our resolve is not merely to expand basic amenities, but to build a Uttarakhand that is economically strong, socially inclusive, environmentally balanced and culturally rooted in its heritage," he said.

"I am fully confident that, through the collective strength, public participation and unwavering resolve of the people of the state, we will fulfil the dreams of the statehood movement activists and build a Viksit Uttarakhand for future generations," CM Dhami added.