Uzbekistan's Power Generation Rises 9.6% To 249.9M Kwh

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan generated 249.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on November 2, 2026, marking an increase of 21.8 million kWh, or 9.6%, compared with 228.1 million kWh produced on the same date in 2025.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, thermal power plants remained the largest source of electricity, generating 204.9 million kWh, up 12.9% from 181.5 million kWh a year earlier.

Hydropower plants generated 18.6 million kWh, an increase of 50% from 12.4 million kWh on November 2, 2025. Solar power plants produced 22 million kWh, up 59.4% from 13.8 million kWh.

Wind power generation, however, dropped by 93.7% year over year to 1.1 million kWh, compared with 17.5 million kWh a year earlier.

Block stations generated 3 million kWh, up 7.1% from 2.8 million kWh, while small-scale solar panels produced 0.3 million kWh, a 50% increase from 0.2 million kWh in the same period last year.

According to Trend 's calculations, thermal power plants accounted for approximately 82% of total electricity generation on November 2. Solar and hydropower contributed 8.8% and 7.4%, respectively, while wind power accounted for around 0.4%.

Compared with November 1, total electricity generation increased by 1.3 million kWh, or approximately 0.5%, to 249.9 million kWh from 248.6 million kWh.

Thermal power generation rose by 1.7 million kWh, or 0.8%, while hydropower output increased by 1.1 million kWh, or 6.3%. Solar generation also edged up by 0.5 million kWh, or 2.3%.

Wind power output, in contrast, fell by 2 million kWh, or approximately 64.5%, from 3.1 million kWh on November 1. Generation at block stations and small-scale solar installations remained unchanged at 3 million kWh and 0.3 million kWh, respectively.

The combined output of solar and hydropower plants reached 40.6 million kWh on November 2, up 4.1% from 39 million kWh a day earlier. Their combined share of total electricity generation increased from approximately 15.7% to 16.2%.