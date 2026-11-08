Tyra Banks Embraces Indian Festive Glamour In Stunning Green And Gold Lehenga For Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Supermodel Tyra Banks embraced the festive spirit of Diwali in style as she dazzled in a green and gold lehenga at a celebration hosted by her friend.

Banks took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses of her ethnic look and expressed her love for the festival, describing the evening as a beautiful celebration of light, love and culture.

“Green and gold, baby! Got all dolled up for my friend @maneeshkgoyal's Diwali celebration, and honeyyyy... between my green and gold and the bold spices on the menu, the assignment was UNDERSTOOD! And the extra-special magic? What happened inside,” she wrote in the caption.

Banks added:“Maneesh welcomed us into his stupendous home and shared the story and meaning of Diwali. The triumph of light over darkness. It was such a spellbinding moment, and every year, I love seeing this celebration get more and more of the worldwide recognition it deserves!”

“And THEN... Maneesh played friendship matchmaker and seated me next to @rickilake! Y'all!!! I am officially OBSESSED with this woman! Ricki, where have you been all my life... as my dinner seatmate?!”

The supermodel also enjoyed the lip-smacking food, which included Paneer.

“And the FOOD!!! Catered by @passerinenyc, and it was PHENOMENAL! I'm still licking my lips thinking about that sauce the paneer was bathed in! Thank you, Maneesh, for bringing us all together for such a beautiful night of light, love, culture, and sooooo many laughs. Happy Diwali, dahlings!.”

Banks began her career as a model at the age of 15 and was the first African American woman to be featured on the cover of magazines. She was one of only a few Black models to achieve supermodel status. By the early 2000s, Banks was one of the world's top-earning models.