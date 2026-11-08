Six Burn To Death After Car Crashes Into Pole On Highway In UP's Muzaffarnagar

MENAFN - IANS) Muzaffarnagar, Nov 9 (IANS) A harrowing road accident occurred in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, when a speeding, out-of-control car crashed into a roadside light pole on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway, police said. According to the officials, after the collision and the resultant impact, the vehicle caught fire.

According to officials, the car was travelling along the Panipat-Khatima National Highway on Monday morning when it suddenly went out of control near Jagaheri and struck a light pole.

The collision was so severe that the car caught fire, which quickly engulfed the entire vehicle. The occupants had no chance to escape, and all six people inside burned to death, officials said.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue and relief operations. After inspecting the site, the police recovered the bodies of all six individuals from the vehicle.

The bodies were then processed for legal formalities and sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that the victims were residents of Jind district in Haryana. Among the deceased is a child, estimated to be between 10 and 12-years-old, officials said.

Police said that efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the victims. Relevant information is being gathered, and the process of contacting their families has begun.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Efforts are underway to determine how the car went out of control and the circumstances under which the accident occurred, officials said.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the area following this tragic incident. Everyone is left in a state of shock by the horrific deaths of the six individuals who were travelling in the same car.

An investigation is underway into the incident, and further details are awaited.