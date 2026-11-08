Two 17-Year-Old Boys Brutally Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu On Diwali

Tragic Double Murder on Diwali Night

Two 17-year-old boys were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district late on Diwali night, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Rahul (17), a resident of Inam Samayapuram, and Vishal (17), son of Raja, from the same locality. Rahul, who had lost his parents, was staying at a relative's house and working as a daily wage labourer. Vishal was his relative's son, and both were employed as daily wage workers.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when the two boys were walking along the banks of the Pullambadi canal near the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University campus, close to the Samayapuram toll plaza. A group of unidentified assailants allegedly intercepted them and attacked them with deadly weapons, inflicting multiple injuries. Vishal suffered severe injuries to his face, while Rahul sustained deep cut injuries to his neck and head. Both collapsed in a pool of blood.

Police Investigation Underway

Passers-by who noticed the incident immediately alerted the Samayapuram police. Inspector Gunasekaran and other police personnel rushed to the spot and found Vishal dead at the scene. Rahul, who was critically injured, died while being taken to hospital. The police recovered both bodies and sent them to the Tiruchirappalli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Tiruchirappalli District Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh visited the crime scene and inspected the spot. Forensic experts collected evidence, while police personnel are examining CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed in the surrounding areas to identify the assailants. Following the SP's instructions, three special police teams have been formed to investigate the double murder. Police are investigating whether the killings were motivated by previous enmity or revenge and are also trying to establish the motive behind the murders and the number of people involved. The brutal killing of two teenagers on Diwali night within the Samayapuram police station limits has caused widespread shock and grief in the locality.

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