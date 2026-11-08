Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets Crorepatis Among Women SHG Members

Telangana CM Pushes for Women Empowerment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that the Telangana Government is targeting one crore members in women's Self Help Groups and also promoting them as "Crorepati" by 2034. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, participating in the interactive programme today, the Chief Minister said that " My life will have been truly fulfilled if I help one crore women become millionaires during my tenure as Chief Minister". Seven million (70 lakh) women have already joined as members of Self-Help Groups.

"It is a delightful moment that I am celebrating my birthday today with women groups", the CM emphasised that Women should become economically strong and entrepreneurs. "Despite it being the festival of Diwali, I thank all the women who have come here to wish me a happy birthday," he added. The government also sanctioned 4.5 lakh new pensions, of which 3.5 lakh have been granted to single women and widows. CM Revanth Reddy said that the new pensions were also sanctioned for weavers and toddy tappers on a saturation mode.

Government Initiatives and Future Vision

Extending gratitude to women for their unflinching support in reaching him in such a high position, the Chief Minister said that he has no further personal aspirations in life, the release said. Women's empowerment is the top priority of his government, Reddy noted. The Chief Minister also stressed that women should provide education to their children, mainly daughters, to transform their lives. Your children should not endure the same hardships you have faced. The Chief Minister appealed to women to take a pledge that daughters pursue higher education, as the government will stand by you.

Political Stance and Development Schemes

In a sharp attack on BRS leader KTR, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR is a cruel man who even drove his own sister out of their home. The Chief Minister ridiculed KTR's tall claims on women's empowerment. KTR is wandering in villages, grooming his beard with awkward looks. In fact, his own sister spoke of his shameful actions. The BRS should speak out about what they delivered during their ten years in power, the CM charged.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous women empowerment schemes launched by the People's Government. "Women are the ones who look after the needs of the entire household, without expecting anything in return. A household thrives only when the woman holds the reins," he said. The government entrusted the stitching of uniforms for students in government schools to women who are now generating business worth 150 to 200 crore rupees annually. The SHG groups were also made partners in ventures like petrol bunks and solar power generation. The governemnt also handed over the management of 'Indiramma Canteens', including those in the Secretariat and all other government offices, to the women, the release said.

"In 34 months, we have facilitated 79,000 crore rupees in bank-linked loans for women. Indiramma houses were registered in the name of women and also provided 200 units of free electricity. Free RTC bus travel is helping 37 lakh women every day. As a result, the government was paying the RTC and helped the corporation toward profitability. We are also the first to introduce fine rice distribution through PDS to the poorer sections. " The blessings of our women are my source of power. I am gifting sarees to women as a gesture of care and respect," he said.

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