Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has delivered a record-breaking Diwali Sunday, earning Rs 56.15 crore nett in India. With its four-day worldwide collection nearing Rs 500 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has turned its extended opening weekend into a major box office success. The film collected Rs 56.15 crore nett in India on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The impressive festive-day performance helped the film take its worldwide earnings to Rs 499.20 crore within just four days of its theatrical release.

According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film's four-day India nett collection stands at Rs 238.85 crore. Its domestic gross has reached Rs 285.20 crore, while the overseas market has contributed another Rs 214 crore.

With these numbers, Ramayana has also moved ahead of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in terms of four-day India nett collections. The latter had earned Rs 237 crore during its first four days in cinemas.

The film is now within touching distance of the Rs 500-crore worldwide milestone, a significant achievement for a release that entered theatres on November 5.

The film's Sunday performance was particularly noteworthy as it surpassed the previous Diwali-day collection records of several major Bollywood releases.

By 9 pm on Sunday, Ramayana had collected Rs 56.15 crore nett, comfortably beating the record held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The 2023 release had earned Rs 44.50 crore on Diwali. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again followed with Rs 43.50 crore in 2024, while Ayushmann Khurrana's Thaama collected Rs 24 crore on the festival last year.

The fourth-day collection came from 21,770 shows across India, with approximately 23.53 lakh tickets sold.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The other language versions recorded the following collections:

- Kannada: Rs 7.25 crore

- Telugu: Rs 6.25 crore

- Tamil: Rs 3.15 crore

- Malayalam: Rs 2.75 crore

Interestingly, the Kannada version has not witnessed the kind of growth that many expected, despite Yash playing Ravana. After opening at Rs 7.50 crore, its collections have struggled to gain momentum. The Telugu version has performed comparatively better, while Tamil and Malayalam have contributed smaller shares to the overall business.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Gross)

Day Collection

Day 1 Rs 77.50 crore

Day 2 Rs 57.30 crore

Day 3 Rs 83.45 crore

Day 4 Rs 66.95 crore

Total Rs 285.20 crore

Considering its massive production scale and reported status as one of India's most expensive films, Ramayana arrived in theatres with enormous box office expectations.

The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore gross on its first day, securing the fourth position among the biggest Bollywood opening-day collections mentioned in the industry comparison. It moved ahead of films such as Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Animal (Rs 63 crore) and Drishyam 2 (Rs 62 crore).

However, it could not match the opening-day performance of Adipurush, which had collected Rs 86.75 crore. The Prabhas-starrer maintained its lead during the initial days, but Ramayana managed to move ahead in the four-day domestic nett collection race following its strong Diwali Sunday.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman. The first instalment was released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.