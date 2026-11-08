Stricter Internet Filters, Phone Bans: How UAE Schools Are Protecting Students Online

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Private schools across the UAE are strengthening cybersecurity measures to protect students from online risks, introducing stricter internet filtering, tighter controls on digital platforms and updated safeguarding policies to prevent cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content.

The measures, introduced or reinforced during the 2026–2027 academic year, include monitoring internet activity on school networks, restricting access to unsuitable websites and videos, and training students to recognise harmful online behaviour.

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School leaders say technology alone cannot protect children, highlighting the importance of early intervention, parental involvement and responsible digital behaviour.

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Schools are also introducing stricter internet controls to prevent students from accessing inappropriate websites, search results and videos, including content that may not be blocked by traditional filtering systems.

Leigh Watson, head of Positive Engagement at RAK Academy, said the school has introduced stronger filtering systems and tighter controls over online searches and video content during the current academic year.

“This year we have focused on closing the gaps a basic blocklist leaves open. Our filtering now works on encrypted websites, and we have tightened what students can find and watch through enforced SafeSearch, strict YouTube controls and custom content blocking,” she said.

Students are also prohibited from using personal mobile phones at school, while the devices are blocked from accessing the student Wi-Fi network.

However, Watson stressed that restrictions must be accompanied by education that helps students understand the consequences of their online decisions.“A filter decides what a student can reach. Only character decides what they do when nothing is stopping them.”

Safeguarding policies are also being updated to address inappropriate online behaviour, including cyberbullying and the misuse of communication platforms.

How schools are making changes

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the school updated its Anti-Bullying and Cyber Safety Policy in April 2026 in line with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) wellbeing and safeguarding expectations.

The school uses firewall protection, restricts students to approved digital platforms and has designated Cyber Safety In-charges to oversee online conduct. A tiered behaviour framework also guides responses to incidents, from preventive education to more intensive intervention.

According to Singh, the most common concerns involve inappropriate online behaviour rather than illegal activity, including unkind comments in group chats, sharing images without consent and misuse of communication platforms.

Staff also monitor warning signs such as withdrawal, anxiety and reluctance to attend school, which may indicate that a student is experiencing difficulties online.

“Every incident is taken seriously and investigated individually, with students interviewed separately and records maintained,” she said.

However, schools acknowledge that cyberbullying is not always detected through technical monitoring, particularly when incidents begin on personal devices outside school hours.

Although RAK Academy has not recorded evidence of a measurable increase in online safety incidents this academic year, cyberbullying, inappropriate content and attempts to bypass internet controls remain serious concerns.

“In my experience, cyberbullying rarely starts on a school system. It more often starts on a personal phone in the evening and walks through the school gate the next morning as a broken friendship or a child who has gone quiet,” Watson said.

Students, parents and staff are encouraged to report concerns, while web-filtering systems help identify and restrict inappropriate activity. Higher-risk or repeated incidents are addressed through IT, safeguarding and behaviour procedures.

“We treat them as safeguarding first and behaviour second, because the child causing harm may also need support,” Watson added.

As digital threats continue to evolve, schools are also reviewing their safeguarding procedures to address emerging risks associated with social media, artificial intelligence and online interactions.

Beyond internet restrictions, schools are placing greater emphasis on teaching students how to identify online threats and seek help when they encounter harmful content.

Claire Scowen, Vice President, Risk – Global Lead of Safeguarding and Child Protection at GEMS Education, said the group regularly reviews its policies and procedures to reflect changing online risks, and supports technological safeguards with education, staff training and early intervention.

Its Digital Safeguarding Curriculum teaches students how to recognise potential threats, navigate online environments safely and seek support when they encounter harmful content or behaviour.

Staff also receive safeguarding training to recognise warning signs and respond appropriately, with parents involved when concerns arise.

“We believe that effective digital safeguarding requires a combination of technology, clear policies, informed staff and parents and empowered students, rather than relying on monitoring systems alone,” Scowen said.

While schools are tightening digital controls, education leaders also stressed the importance of balancing student monitoring with privacy and maintaining an environment where children feel comfortable reporting online harm.

RAK Academy uses a web-filtering platform to monitor activity on its school network, including students' personal laptops used for learning. However, monitoring is proportionate, with certain educational and sensitive services excluded from inspection.

“The system helps us identify and restrict inappropriate activity, but it can't tell us why a child did something. That takes a conversation,” Watson said.

Excessive monitoring could also discourage children from reporting harmful experiences if they fear being punished or having their online activity scrutinised.

“Monitoring should support trust, never replace it,” she added.

Similar measures are in place at Credence High School, where online activity is monitored on school networks and approved platforms while maintaining the confidentiality of student information. Cyber safety awareness is also incorporated into Value Education and Life Skills lessons.

Scowen emphasised that monitoring must be proportionate, purposeful and aligned with applicable laws and regulatory requirements, while students should feel confident approaching trusted adults when something goes wrong online.

Beyond technical controls, schools are also strengthening parental awareness, recognising that many online interactions take place outside school hours.

RAK Academy holds E-Safety Week activities and parent information workshops, while Credence High School conducts awareness sessions throughout the academic year and involves families when online safety concerns arise.

GEMS Education also provides safeguarding training and resources for parents to help them understand emerging digital risks, encourage responsible technology use and maintain open conversations with their children.

For Watson, protecting students ultimately requires cooperation between schools and families, particularly as schools cannot fully control the digital environments children encounter at home.

“Ultimately, the strongest protection is a relationship in which a young person feels able to speak up when something goes wrong,” she said.

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