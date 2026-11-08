Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Youtube Channel Focused On Men's Health And Longevity After 40

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2026 4:43 am - The channel is live now at @coachjohnspencerellis.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - November 4, 2026 - Dr. John Spencer Ellis, a health, longevity and performance coach with more than three decades in the fitness and human-performance industry, has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to men's health and longevity.

The channel addresses a gap John Spencer Ellis' coaching clients describe repeatedly: men over 40 are not short of health information, they are drowning in it, and most of what reaches them is either marketing dressed as science or advice written for 25-year-olds. The channel's editorial standard is straightforward - every claim traces to a named source, and where the evidence is weak, the video says so.

Built around what men over 40 actually face

Content focuses on the specific transitions men encounter in midlife: declining strength and power, changes in sleep, shifting body composition, energy and motivation, appearance and confidence, stress and mental health, and the practical question of what is worth doing versus what is simply being sold.

Early topics include why strength declines three to four times faster than muscle mass - and why maintaining size does not prevent it; why nearly half of men aged 40 to 85 have moderate-to-severe sleep-disordered breathing and most do not know; and why the widely repeated claim that metabolism slows in a man's thirties is contradicted by the best available measurement.

A different standard for men's health content

“Men over 40 don't need another list of twelve things they're already failing at,” said Dr. John Spencer Ellis.“They need to know which one thing to change this week, why it matters, and what to expect when they do. So that's what I'm making. Every video ends with something you can actually do before Friday - not a supplement to buy, not a protocol that assumes you have two spare hours a day, but one specific change that fits the life you already have. If I can't explain how to apply it in the time it takes to finish your coffee, it doesn't belong on the channel.”

That emphasis on application over theory reflects the tagline John Spencer Ellis has used throughout his career: Experience Over Theory. Structure Over Motivation.

Three decades behind the camera

John Spencer Ellis is among the more established figures in the fitness education industry. For 33 years he served as founder and CEO of NESTA, the Spencer Institute, the International Triathlon Coaching Association and the MMA Conditioning Association, creating certification programs used by tens of thousands of coaches worldwide. He is founder and director of the Get America Fit Foundation, a 501(c)(3), and was one of twelve subject-matter experts who authored the first board certification for the fitness industry.

He created Adventure Boot Camp, which became the largest fitness boot camp system in the world, along with IMPACT, Kung-fu Fitness and TACTIX. Programs he developed have been used by Cirque du Soleil, the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Secret Service, and he has consulted for the UFC. Programs he created have helped generate more than 500,000 jobs globally, and over one million people engage with one of his programs weekly.

His academic background includes two bachelor's degrees in business and health science, an MBA, a doctorate in education, and fourteen months of doctoral-level study in naturopathic health education, alongside fifteen professional certifications spanning nutrition coaching, exercise rehabilitation, clinical hypnotherapy and sports hypnosis. He is also a Certified Mental Health Coach.

John Spencer Ellis is an Amazon #1 bestselling author of New Rules of Success, The Wellness Code and Rapid Body Makeover, creator and executive producer of the award-winning documentary The Compass, a Personal Trainer Hall of Fame inductee, named among the Top 100 Most Influential Personal Trainers of All Time, and a Quilly Award winner. He has appeared on Oprah Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, FOX and ESPN, and served as fitness and lifestyle expert on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Availability

The channel is free and open to the public. New videos are released regularly, with longer-form breakdowns of research alongside short, practical segments. Viewers can subscribe at @coachjohnspencerellis.

About Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Dr. John Spencer Ellis is a health, longevity and performance coach based in Las Vegas, Nevada, working with men over 40 across four pillars: health, mindset, income and lifestyle. His coaching programs cover health, longevity and aesthetic optimization for men 40 and over, and building location-independent income.