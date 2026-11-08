Anthony & Luca's Pizza Kitchen Announces Eight Coming-Soon Stores After Tampa And Houston Openings

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2026 3:46 pm - New York. New Jersey. Philly. The pizza-and-cheesesteak franchise is bringing its East Coast flavor to four new Florida locations and four in Ohio, following its recent openings in Tampa and Houston, Texas.

TAMPA, Fla. - November 8, 2026 - Anthony & Luca's Pizza Kitchen is taking its New York slices, Jersey Boardwalk pies and real ribeye Philly cheesesteaks to more neighborhoods. Following its Tampa and Jersey Village/Houston openings, the brand announces four new Florida locations, including Sarasota, and four Ohio locations, including Strongsville and Canton, coming soon. The next chapter brings the flavors of New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia to new cities while building on the brand's Pinellas Park flagship.

The Tampa restaurant opened October 20, 2026, at 7032 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33634. Owned by New Jersey transplants Kevin Seelig and family, the franchise brings a personal taste of home to northwest Tampa. In Texas, franchisee Arnold Baxter, a local Houston entrepreneur, opened the Jersey Village-area kitchen in June 2026 at 9618 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065, introducing the menu to northwest Houston.

Sarasota, Strongsville and Canton are already featured as coming soon on the brand's website. Additional city names and opening dates for the eight planned restaurants will be announced as development progresses. The expansion will carry Anthony & Luca's beyond its current Florida and Texas kitchens and introduce Ohio diners to a menu rooted in three generations of family recipes.

At the center of that menu: hand-tossed pizza and cheesesteaks that share the spotlight. Thin-and-crispy New York pizza starts with dough made to a family recipe using real New York City water. Grande whole-milk mozzarella, house plum-tomato marinara and pecorino romano bring the classic slice together. Jersey Boardwalk style flips the order, with cheese first and sauce on top; Sicilian goes deep dish and fried in the pan. Signature pies such as Spicy Vodka Roni add creamy vodka sauce, cup-and-char pepperoni and hot honey ricotta.

Philly brings its own unmistakable bite: thin-sliced USDA ribeye, sautéed onions and melting Cooper Sharp American on toasted Philadelphia rolls. The Guido layers fried Italian chicken cutlet, house vodka sauce, burrata, cup-and-char pepperoni and hot honey on a seeded South Philly roll. Calzones, panzerotti, wings and Italian street-food favorites turn the kitchen into more than a pizza stop.

For prospective franchisees, that combination is the brand's invitation: bring pizza, cheesesteaks, hot Italian subs and Italian street food to your own community. The franchise program describes in-person opening assistance, training resources, ongoing operational communication and marketing support. Candidates can discuss available markets and the requirements for their proposed location directly with the franchising team.

Guests can explore the menu, find open kitchens and follow coming-soon locations at Five-star Google reviews featured in the brand's Trustindex widget offer a taste of the response:

Franchise opportunities are subject to qualification, availability and applicable law. This announcement is not an offer to sell a franchise; any offer is made only through the applicable franchise disclosure document.

Media contact: [email protected]

Interested in opening an Anthony & Luca's? Find more information about our franchise offering at or call or text 609-827-2645.