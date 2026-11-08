Kentucky Coach Who Rebuilt His Life Gives Business Owners A 50-Workbook Library Of Written Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2026 8:27 pm - Elite Life Coaching's searchable library at codysreynolds/library now lists 65 products - 50 problem-specific workbooks, playbooks, a course, and books - plus a free worksheet library for owners who run everything from their head.

GLASGOW, Ky. - Small business owners rarely fail for lack of effort. They fail in the follow-up: the quote never sent, the invoice three weeks late, the lead that lived only in somebody's memory. Cody S. Reynolds, founder of Elite Life Coaching in Glasgow, Kentucky, built his business around fixing exactly that - and has now published the tools as a library anyone can use without booking a call.

The library at codysreynolds/library lists 65 products, anchored by 50 short, problem-specific workbooks (16–21 pages each, $27–$37). Each workbook takes one leak - follow-up, pricing, cash flow, hiring, reviews, the owner's own week - and turns it into a written system: a rule, a checklist, and worksheets the owner fills in as they read. Bundles run from a $47 Owner's Starter to a $147 Full Shelf, and a $2,500 Complete Package pairs the full catalog with a done-for-you system build-out.

Owners who are not ready to buy anything can start free: five printable worksheets at codysreynolds/free cover the most common leaks, in exchange only for an email address.

Reynolds writes from experience rather than theory. Certified in Peer Support, he rebuilt his own life with written systems after running it from his head, and documented the method in his books Simplify Your Success and Evolution: How Systems Changed My Life, both available on Amazon. "Motivation comes and goes," Reynolds says. "A written system is still there on the bad days. That's the whole idea - decide once, write it down, and let the paper carry what your memory was carrying."

Elite Life Coaching also sells its catalog through a free-to-join affiliate program: sellers earn 30–40% commissions for life on the products they sell, with recruiter overrides on top, and every product page carries the seller's own referral code.

The library is part of a wider body of work for owner-operators. Reynolds also offers a free set of worksheets at codysreynolds/free - including a quote follow-up sheet, a morning board, and a job-costing worksheet - so owners can start with one small system before buying anything. Owners who want the work done for them can book a Custom System Build for a flat $297 through codysreynolds/intake, or an Elite Systems Partnership at $497 a month, which is cancel-anytime and includes ongoing support. Reynolds is the author of Simplify Your Success and a certified peer support specialist. Elite Life Coaching is based in Glasgow, Kentucky, and works with owners remotely.

About Elite Life Coaching: Elite Life Coaching, founded by Cody S. Reynolds in Glasgow, Kentucky, builds done-for-you business systems for small business owners who run everything from their head - leads, follow-up, money, scheduling, and the owner's day. Its form-first intake at codysreynolds/intake leads to a $297 custom system build, with an optional $497/month Elite Systems Partnership for ongoing support. Learn more at codysreynolds.

Contact: Cody S. Reynolds, Founder - Elite Life Coaching, [email protected],, Glasgow, Kentucky