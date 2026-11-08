Serbia's New Parliament To Hold Its First Session On November 17

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Associated Press (AP) reported this in an article.

The current Speaker of Parliament, Ana Brnabić, scheduled the first session of the new legislature after Serbia's Election Commission announced the final results of the October 25 vote last week.

According to the results, the Student List secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament, while the Serbian Progressive Party won 103 seats. The remaining seats went to parties representing Serbia's ethnic minorities.

The new parliament is expected to elect a new speaker first. A new government must then be formed within 90 days.

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In addition, early presidential elections are expected to take place in Serbia by the end of the year. This follows Aleksandar Vučić's resignation from the presidency on September 27, after his unsuccessful attempt to become the country's next prime minister.

As previously reported, the snap election followed nearly two years of student-led protests against corruption. The protests were sparked by the 2024 tragedy in the city of Novi Sad, where 16 people were killed when a canopy collapsed at the railway station.

Photo: AI-generated