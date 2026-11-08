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Brian Long


Date: 2026-11-08 10:35:12

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Arts and Cultural Management, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Brian Long teaches in the Arts and Cultural Management program at the University of Melbourne and recently published a book on player-governed orchestras: Democratising Orchestras, What Happens When Musicians Run the Show?

Experience
  • 2008–2021 Dr, University of Melbourne

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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