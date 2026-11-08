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Krishna Sen


Date: 2026-11-08 10:35:12

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chair professor, The University of Western Australia
Profile Articles

Krishna Sen is an internationally recognized scholar of media studies. She is fluent in several modern South and Southeast Asian languages and competent in the classical language, Sanskrit.

She is a Professor Emerita, Asian Studies, Social Sciences at the University of Western Australia and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities (FAHA). She is currently chair of the Perth Centre of PEN International.

She has published extensively on Indonesia, including Indonesian Cinema: Framing the New Order (Zed, London, 1994); Media, Culture and Politics in Indonesia (with David Hill, OUP Australia, 2000) and The Internet in Indonesia's New Democracy (with David Hill, Routledge, London, NY, 2005). She is also editor of several monographs including the highly cited Gender and Power in Affluent Asia (co-edited with Maila Stivens, Routledge 1998) and is a member of editorial boards of several international refereed journals.

Experience
  • 2009–present Dean and Professor of Indonesian Studie, University of Western Australia
Education
  • 2007 Monash University, PhD
Honours

Fellow of the Australian Academy of Humanities (FAHA)


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The Conversation

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