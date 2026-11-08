New Framework For Haiti Sets A 12-Month Path For Reform And Renewed Trust

WASHINGTON / HAITI - The government of Haiti and its international partners recently announced the effectiveness of the Compact for Prevention and Recovery between the government of Haiti and International Partners, a mutual accountability framework to advance priority reforms, strengthen public trust in government, and address the underlying drivers of fragility and violence in Haiti.

Grounded in the World Bank Group's new strategy for countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV), the Compact focuses on reforms that address the structural causes of instability. The Compact sets out ambitious, time-bound, and verifiable reform commitments across four areas: rule of law, justice, and security; governance and anti-corruption; macroeconomic stability and taxation; and sustainable jobs and investment.

“The Compact for Prevention and Recovery turns the Government's Roadmap into a clear plan for action: fourteen commitments across four priority areas, with measurable targets and firm deadlines,” said Serge Gabriel Colin, Haiti's minister of economy and finance.“The commitments build on the work and plans with our partners, including the IMF, BINUH, UNODC and the OAS. Our focus is clear: concrete action, measurable progress, and results when Haiti needs them most.”

In the first phase, the Compact covers reforms for a period of 12 months. Progress will be assessed in two reports, the first after six months, in April 2017, giving Haitians and partners a clear and transparent view of what has been delivered. Upon satisfactory progress, the World Bank will consider additional financing in support of Haiti's recovery and develop a commitment framework for another three years.

The Compact emphasises that improvements in security, jobs and governance are foundational for Haiti's recovery. Key partners, including the International Monetary Fund, the Organization of American States, and United Nations agencies, will help monitor implementation, keeping the focus on accountability and measurable progress.

“The World Bank Group welcomes the considerable effort the government of Haiti has made to develop the Compact. These reforms are essential to increase trust and create conditions for lasting recovery. The World Bank Group remains committed to supporting the Haitian government in implementing the proposed reforms and facilitating Haiti's recovery.” Anne-Lucie Lefebvre. World Bank Group Country Manager for Haiti.

The Compact emphasises that improvements in security, jobs and governance are foundational for Haiti's recovery. Key partners, including the International Monetary Fund, the Organization of American States, and United Nations agencies, will help monitor implementation, keeping the focus on accountability and measurable progress.