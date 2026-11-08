Pollution Wreaks Havoc In Patiala, AQI Touches 499 PPCB Reports 288 Stubble Burning Incidents, Imposes Fine Of Rs 3.45 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Nov 9 (IANS) Air pollution in Patiala has reached alarming levels following Diwali, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 499, placing it in the severe category. Meanwhile, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in its official report as of November 8 recorded 288 incidents of stubble burning in the district.

According to the report, the Punjab administration has initiated a series of steps to check and control incidents of stubble burning, but they continue to pose a menace, threatening to deteriorate the situation further.

According to an AQI monitoring website, Patiala's AQI was recorded at 499 at 7:21 a.m. on November 9. The PM2.5 concentration stood at 323 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels reached 402 micrograms per cubic metre. The website also ranked Patiala 21st among the world's most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, the PPCB report stated that 96 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation area in Patiala district had been harvested. A total of 288 stubble-burning incidents were reported in the district. Of these, 157 fields were inspected, and stubble burning was confirmed at 94 locations.

The report further stated that three farms were identified where signs of stubble burning fell under the non-AFL category. Environmental compensation (EC) was imposed in 68 cases related to stubble burning. A total penalty of Rs 3.45 lakh was imposed, of which Rs 1.25 lakh has been recovered so far.

Additionally, 77 FIRs have been registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while red entries have been made in revenue records in 33 cases. The authorities have also issued 185 warning notices.

With Patiala's AQI touching alarming levels after Diwali, the official figures on stubble burning have added to concerns over deteriorating air quality. However, the rise in pollution levels cannot be attributed solely to stubble burning or firecrackers. A comprehensive assessment of other pollution sources and prevailing meteorological conditions is also necessary.

The pressing question now is what effective measures the district administration and the Pollution Control Board will take to curb pollution and provide relief to residents.