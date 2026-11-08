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10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Narela After Firecracker Explodes In Hand


Date: 2026-11-08 10:15:28

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tragedy in Narela: Child Dies in Firecracker Incident

A 10-year-old child died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting crackers in Delhi's Narela, police said on Monday. The official is investigating the type of explosive involved and the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to Delhi Police, the child sustained injuries when the firecracker exploded in his hand. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the type of firecracker involved and the exact circumstances under which it exploded. The investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the child's death.

Fire Breaks Out at Narela Rubber Factory

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the national capital, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said here on Sunday.

According to fire department officials, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

"A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8:33 pm. Acting to it, seven Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to the spot. Cooling operations are going on," the Delhi Fire Services stated. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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