Uttarakhand CM Dhami Thanks PM Modi For State Foundation Day Wishes

Uttarakhand Celebrates Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message on Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, appreciating the state's culture. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000. On the occasion, PM Modi wrote to CM Dhami, hailing the development journey, the culture and the natural beauty of the state.

Sharing the letter on X, Dhami wrote, "The special affection of our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not limited to words of warmth; it is also reflected in his thoughts, resolve and sustained efforts. His heartfelt message on the auspicious occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day is yet another beautiful expression of this special affection, love and faith in Devbhoomi."

Reflecting on Devbhoomi's Spiritual and Cultural Growth

"While this letter reflects his deep appreciation of Devbhoomi's spiritual consciousness, the divinity of the Himalayas, the sacred flow of Mother Ganga and our rich folk culture, it also speaks with great warmth of the state's development journey, the strength of its border regions, women's self-reliance, young people's aspirations, farmers' hard work and the state's emerging economic strength. His affectionate recollection of Uttarakhand's folk traditions, festivals, cuisine and cultural heritage expresses his deep emotional bond with Devbhoomi," he added.

Dhami hailed PM Modi's leadership, which he said took Uttarakhand to "new heights of development, trust and self-reliance." He said, "Under the visionary leadership and guidance of our esteemed Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is advancing towards new heights of development, trust and self-reliance. The changes across every sector, from road, rail and air connectivity to religious and spiritual tourism, the empowerment of border regions, education, healthcare, women's self-reliance and good governance, bear witness to the special place Devbhoomi Uttarakhand holds among the central government's priorities."

A Vision for the Decade

"The faith you expressed at the feet of Baba Kedarnath-that 'the third decade of the 21st century will be Uttarakhand's decade'-has today become a source of inspiration for the state's development journey. Under your strong leadership, this faith is steadily moving from resolve to fulfilment. From the depths of my heart, I offer my heartfelt thanks for this affectionate message and for your unforgettable affection, love and faith in Devbhoomi," the X post read.

Earlier, PM Modi wished the residents of Uttarakhand on the State Foundation Day, calling it a "divine land" with sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham. "My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage," PM Modi posted on X.

"With the active participation of the state's hardworking, talented and progressive people, Uttarakhand is today reaching new heights of development in every field. I am confident that this land of nature and culture lovers will continue to advance rapidly along the path of progress. May this special occasion bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the lives of all the people of the state," the Prime Minister said.

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