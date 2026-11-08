Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain To Return After Kali Puja? Check South Bengal Forecast

The pleasant weather during Kali Puja may soon give way to changing conditions across Kolkata. According to the latest weather forecast, the city could experience a gradual rise in temperature from Monday, November 9.

Over the next 72 hours, Kolkata's temperature is expected to increase by around 2-3 degrees Celsius. However, the rise in mercury may not mean completely dry weather.

The city could also witness scattered spells of light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. This changing weather pattern may bring some fluctuations in daily conditions, particularly for those planning outdoor activities.

South Bengal Weather: Howrah, Hooghly And Several Other Districts May Receive Rain

Kolkata is not the only place likely to experience a change in weather. Several districts across South Bengal are also expected to receive scattered rainfall over the next three days.

According to the forecast, Howrah, Hooghly and both North and South 24 Parganas may witness showers. Other districts likely to experience light to moderate rainfall include Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and West Burdwan.

However, there is some relief for residents as the weather department has not indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall in any of these districts for now.

The intermittent showers could nevertheless cause temporary inconvenience, particularly for people travelling or making outdoor plans.

North Bengal Weather And Bhaiphonta Forecast: Will Rain Affect The Festival?

The changing weather conditions are not limited to South Bengal. Several parts of North Bengal may also experience light rainfall in the coming days.

Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are among the districts where scattered showers are possible. The forecast also indicates a chance of light rain in the hill regions, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Although there is no indication of heavy rainfall in North Bengal either, the possibility of intermittent showers could affect outdoor activities.

With Bhaiphonta approaching, the weather forecast has become particularly important for families planning celebrations and travel. The possibility of rain around the festival could cause some inconvenience, even if widespread or intense rainfall is not expected.