PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings To Uttarakhand On Foundation Day

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt greetings to residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, commending its rich cultural heritage, rapid progress across various sectors, and spiritual significance, including the Char Dham yatra. In a post on X, PM Modi referred to Uttarakhand as a divine land blessed with picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers, and the revered Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

"My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage," he said.

उत्तराखंड स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हमारी यह देवभूमि आध्यात्मिक चेतना और अद्भुत प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से समृद्ध है। मनोरम पर्वतीय परिदृश्यों, पवित्र नदियों और पावन चारधाम के साथ-साथ यह प्रदेश अपनी गौरवशाली सांस्कृतिक विरासत के लिए भी विशिष्ट पहचान रखता है। राज्य के परिश्रमी, प्रतिभाशाली और प्रगतिशील लोगों की सक्रिय भागीदारी से उत्तराखंड आज हर क्षेत्र में विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि प्रकृति एवं संस्कृति प्रेमियों का यह प्रदेश प्रगति के पथ पर निरंतर तेज गति से आगे बढ़ता रहेगा। यह विशेष अवसर राज्य के सभी लोगों के जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर आए। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026

Focus on Development and Future Growth

The Prime Minister lauded the contributions of the people toward the state's growth trajectory. He expressed confidence in Uttarakhand's future, attributing its ongoing advancement to the hard work and talent of its citizens.

"With the active participation of the state's hardworking, talented and progressive people, Uttarakhand is today reaching new heights of development in every field. I am confident that this land, beloved for its nature and culture, will continue to advance rapidly along the path of progress. May this special occasion bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the lives of all the people of the state," he said.

CM Dhami's Response to PM's Message

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying that the heartfelt greetings on State Foundation Day truly reflect his deep affection, unwavering faith, and dedication to the overall growth and spiritual legacy of 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. Sharing PM Modi's letter on X, CM Dhami noted that PM Modi's special bond with the state goes beyond mere words of warmth.

"The special affection of our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not limited to words of warmth; it is also reflected in his thoughts, resolve and sustained efforts. His heartfelt message on the auspicious occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day is yet another beautiful expression of this special affection, love and faith in Devbhoomi," he said.

About Uttarakhand Statehood

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state and located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east. (ANI)

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