'Some Days Are Better': Former President Joe Biden Shares Emotional Update About Cancer Battle, Announces Memoir Release

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former US President Joe Biden has shared an emotional update about his cancer battle. He posted his message on social media on November 9.

Joe Biden discussed his health, ongoing recovery and upcoming presidential memoir. He also thanked Americans for supporting him during his treatment.

Biden admitted that his health condition has affected his daily activities.

"Some days are better than others," he wrote.

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He explained that cancer has not stopped him from working. However, the illness sometimes slows him down. Biden also revealed that his doctors remained encouraged by his response to treatment.

He thanked supporters for their prayers and kind messages. Their encouragement has meant a great deal to Jill Biden and their family.

Biden announces presidential memoir

Joe Biden confirmed that his presidential memoir would be released on November 17. The book is titled Promise Me, America. It covers his presidency, major challenges and important decisions.

According to Biden, the memoir also explores America's identity and democratic values. He hopes readers will understand his faith in the American people. However, his health has affected his promotional plans.

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“America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we're built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal,” he wrote.

Biden admitted that he cannot participate in as many book discussions as expected. He hopes the memoir will communicate his thoughts independently.

Despite his health challenges, Biden ended his message with determination. He recalled his father's advice on recovering from setbacks.

"Champ, when you get knocked down, get up," Biden quoted.

The former US president said he intended to follow that lesson. He also expressed his belief in American democracy and equality.

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Biden described America as a nation built upon a powerful idea. That idea, he explained, is the equality of all people. His message ended with a reference to his upcoming memoir.

"Promise Me, America, we'll never forget it," he wrote.

Biden's battle with prostate cancer

Biden, 83, previously revealed that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones. He completed treatment for stage four cancer in October. His son, Hunter Biden, earlier described the condition as“painful and debilitating”.

Jill Biden also discussed the challenges surrounding his diagnosis. She indicated that her husband would likely live with cancer all his life.

In September, Biden encouraged men to consult doctors about prostate cancer detection. He stressed the importance of identifying the disease early.