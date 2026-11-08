Don't Mention The War: How Iran Broke Trump's Winning Coalition

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the classic Fawlty Towers episode, Basil Fawlty, hotel proprietor and concussed anglophile, spends an evening ordering his staff not to mention the war in front of his German guests, and then mentions it in every other sentence.

Watching the Republican Party's 2026 campaign, I kept thinking of Basil. For eight months, the White House, the party's campaign committees and their friends in the conservative media worked hard at not mentioning the war with Iran. The voters, it turns out, mentioned it for them.

The numbers are not subtle. According to the NBC exit poll, 74% of voters said the Iran war was a“crucial” or“major” factor in their vote for Congress, and Democrats won 63% of them. About the same share, 62%-63%, said military action against Iran was the wrong decision.

Democrats took the House and the Senate, flipping seats in places where a Democratic Senate win used to need a scandal or a miracle: Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa and North Carolina, along with Michigan and Maine.

The day after, Vice President JD Vance, who had loyally defended the war, told the world on X:“The reason we lost is the war.” President Trump called that“largely true,” before adding that he would do it all again.

It is worth recalling what Washington's wise men and women were telling us.

When the US and Israel launched their strikes on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and opening what was supposed to be a short, clean campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted the war would be“wrapped up soon” and described it as a“blip” in political terms.

Mark Levin, the president's confidant and Israel's most devoted radio advocate, assured listeners in September that Iran was a“4 percent issue.” Another pundit predicted in the spring that by November the war would be a mild footnote.

The footnote swallowed the text. Iran did what every Pentagon war game since the 1980s said it would do: it went after the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf energy infrastructure. Oil went over US$100 a barrel, gasoline went over $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, and the war that was supposed to restore American credibility in the Middle East turned into a tax on every commuter in Ohio and every farmer buying diesel and fertilizer in Iowa.

Foreign policy, we are told, never decides American elections. It does when it shows up at the gas pump. The Republican strategy, such as it was, consisted of pretending this wasn't happening. The party's two campaign committees left the war to the White House and ran on the border and government spending.