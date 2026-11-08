Malaysian Embassy In Santiago Celebrates Deepavali, Fosters Cultural Diplomacy

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (NNN) -- The Malaysian Embassy in Santiago held a Deepavali lunch reception on Sunday for international guests and the Malaysian diaspora in Chile, for an afternoon of cultural exchange and fellowship.

Hosted by Malaysian Ambassador to Chile R. Suresh Kumar and spouse Lieutenant Colonel Nirmala Krishna at Rumah Malaysia, the reception offered a glimpse into the nation's heritage and open, multicultural identity.

It reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to using cultural diplomacy to forge stronger bilateral ties between Malaysia and Chile.

In his address, the ambassador extolled to the Malaysians residing in Santiago the virtues of the Malaysia MADANI ethos of inclusivity, compassion, and sustainable progress through mutual respect.

“Being far from home, our solidarity as one Malaysian family becomes even more profound. Celebrating our rich tapestry of festivals together has always been the foundation of mutual respect that makes Malaysia a progressive, harmonious nation.

“Events like this serve as vital cultural diplomacy in practice – sharing our food, traditions, and values to build empathy, deepen people-to-people connections, and present the open, pluralistic identity of Malaysia to the world,” he said in a statement issued by the embassy.

Guests were treated to an authentic culinary spread of traditional Indian and Malaysian specialities, including fragrant ghee rice, rich chicken curry, spicy mutton peratel, spiced mixed vegetables, and classic Malaysian desserts.

For the Chilean guests, the gathering served to enlighten them on Malaysia's multi-ethnic harmony and how diversity may function as a national strength.

“Through shared flavours, engaging conversations, and intercultural dialogue, the event successfully strengthened cross-cultural understanding and reinforced goodwill between the peoples of Malaysia and Chile,” the statement read.

--NNN