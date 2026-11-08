7 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Train Derailment In Egypt

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CAIRO/ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Seven passengers were killed and 112 others injured on Sunday after several passenger train carriages derailed and overturned in Giza province, northern Egypt, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the Health Ministry.

The accident occurred near the village of Gerza in the Al-Ayyat district, along the Cairo–Aswan agricultural road.

The ministry said 72 ambulances were dispatched to the scene as part of the emergency response.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered health facilities across Giza and the neighbouring Beni Suef province to raise their alert levels and provide emergency medical treatment to the injured.

According to the ministry, injuries ranged from bruises and abrasions to fractures, adding that 45 people had already been discharged from hospitals following treatment.

The ministry added that it was closely monitoring the condition of the injured and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The Egyptian National Railways said train No. 134, travelling from Giza to Fayoum, struck the rear of Cairo–Aswan train No. 2010 between Kafr Ammar and Al-Riqqa stations, causing several carriages to derail.

--NNN-ANADOLU