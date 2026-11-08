Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 9: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices are still of interest on Monday, November 9, as buyers and investors keep a careful eye on the movements of precious metals. The latest market data indicates that precious metal prices have varied. This takes place in the midst of continuous volatility in the world's bullion markets, where investors are monitoring global market sentiment, economic developments, and currency fluctuations. Gold prices in India are influenced by a number of factors, including domestic demand, import tariffs, international market prices, and the rupee's strength relative to the US dollar. Since India imports a large portion of its gold requirements, shifts in the global market may have an immediate impact on domestic prices. Gold And Silver Price on November 9: Check Out City-Wise Rates

City 22kt Gold 24kt Gold Silver Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bengaluru Hyderabad

Now that the holiday shopping season has arrived, customers who wish to acquire jewelry, coins, or bullion should check prices from multiple jewelers before making a purchase. Verifying the purity and hallmarking information is equally important when purchasing gold jewelry.

22-carat gold is commonly sold in jewelry, but 24-carat gold is typically chosen for coin and bar investments. Silver is traded in a number of purity grades, with 999 pure silver being a popular benchmark.

Before making purchases, investors and jewelry buyers should keep an eye on daily price adjustments because bullion prices might alter according on market conditions.