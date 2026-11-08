Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 9: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
Now that the holiday shopping season has arrived, customers who wish to acquire jewelry, coins, or bullion should check prices from multiple jewelers before making a purchase. Verifying the purity and hallmarking information is equally important when purchasing gold jewelry.
22-carat gold is commonly sold in jewelry, but 24-carat gold is typically chosen for coin and bar investments. Silver is traded in a number of purity grades, with 999 pure silver being a popular benchmark.
Before making purchases, investors and jewelry buyers should keep an eye on daily price adjustments because bullion prices might alter according on market conditions.
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