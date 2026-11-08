Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 9: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Monday, November 9, 2026, offering little change for motorists despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. Fuel consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities can continue to check the latest retail rates before refuelling.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by a number of factors, including state-level taxes, international crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, and transportation expenses. Retail prices have not moved much in any of the main cities, according to the latest fuel price figures. Oil marketing organizations (OMCs) regularly evaluate the prices of gasoline and diesel, taking into account changes in the global energy market as well as other pricing considerations.

Petrol And Diesel Price on November 9: Check City-wise Rates