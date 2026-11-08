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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 9: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More


Date: 2026-11-08 10:00:23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Monday, November 9, 2026, offering little change for motorists despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. Fuel consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities can continue to check the latest retail rates before refuelling.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by a number of factors, including state-level taxes, international crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, and transportation expenses. Retail prices have not moved much in any of the main cities, according to the latest fuel price figures. Oil marketing organizations (OMCs) regularly evaluate the prices of gasoline and diesel, taking into account changes in the global energy market as well as other pricing considerations.

Petrol And Diesel Price on November 9: Check City-wise Rates

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi    
Mumbai    
Bengaluru    
Chennai    
Hyderabad    
Kolkata    

Oil Companies Reject Ethanol Claims

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the three public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), said they have taken note of the press release issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, and disputed the Karnataka government's claim that petrol sold at certain retail outlets contained 26-31% ethanol, saying their quality checks across the country found blending levels within prescribed limits.

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AsiaNet News

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