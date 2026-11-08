Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 9: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Chennai
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
Oil Companies Reject Ethanol Claims
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the three public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), said they have taken note of the press release issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, and disputed the Karnataka government's claim that petrol sold at certain retail outlets contained 26-31% ethanol, saying their quality checks across the country found blending levels within prescribed limits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment