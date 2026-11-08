Mercedes Celebrates Historic 2026 F1 Constructors Title Achievement

Mercedes Claims 2026 F1 Constructors' Championship

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali congratulated Mercedes on winning the 2026 Constructors' Championship, describing the achievement as a result of the team's collective effort, determination and leadership. Mercedes secured its first constructors' title since 2021 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, completing a championship double after Kimi Antonelli became the youngest-ever Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

McLaren's Lando Norris claimed his second consecutive Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who produced an impressive recovery drive from 21st on the grid. Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium.

Domenicali Lauds Collective Team Effort

Congratulating the Mercedes, Domenicali said the achievement reflected the contribution of hundreds of people working both at the circuit and behind the scenes at the factory. "My huge congratulations to everyone at the Mercedes Formula 1 Team on becoming 2026 Constructors' World Champions. Reaching the summit of Formula 1 is never the achievement of one person alone. It is the result of extraordinary talent, relentless determination and the shared belief of hundreds of people, at the circuit and back at the factory, all united by the same ambition. Every single member of this team should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved," Domenicali said.

Toto Wolff Equals Historic Record

He also highlighted Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's achievement of securing his ninth Constructors' title, placing him level with the late Sir Frank Williams in the record books. "This is also a moment that will have a special place in the history of our sport. With his ninth Constructors' title, my friend Toto Wolff draws level with the great Sir Frank Williams, one of Formula 1's true legends. To stand alongside Frank in the record books is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful testament to Toto's leadership, vision and relentless pursuit of excellence over so many years," he added.

A Memorable 2026 Campaign

Domenicali further noted that winning both championships in the same season, with Antonelli becoming the youngest-ever drivers' champion, made 2026 an unforgettable year for Mercedes and Formula 1. "To win the Constructors' Championship in the same season that Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever Drivers' World Champion makes 2026 truly unforgettable for Mercedes and for Formula 1. This is what our sport is all about: dreaming big, pushing beyond the limits, and proving what is possible when great people come together with one shared purpose. Mercedes have returned to the very top, and in doing so have written another remarkable chapter in the history of Formula 1," he said.

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