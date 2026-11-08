Diwali Celebrations Turn Tragic As 35 Injured In Madhya Pradesh Blasts

Diwali Firecracker Injuries Reported in Chhatarpur

At least 35 people, including children, sustained burn injuries in separate incidents while bursting firecrackers during Diwali on Sunday and were admitted to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Dr Rajesh Mishra told ANI, "During the Diwali festival, we have received a significant number of cases involving burns from gunpowder and firecrackers. The patients include individuals of various ages, from children to the elderly, and all are currently undergoing treatment. Some patients have been discharged after initial first aid was administered. These incidents often stemmed from a lack of caution, either by the children themselves or their parents, while bursting firecrackers. So far, we have received approximately 35 to 40 patients."

On November 5, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually held a meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) at CM House, directing officials to ensure foolproof law and order arrangements for peaceful Diwali celebrations. CM Yadav also instructed them to strictly prevent the use of banned firecrackers, carbide guns and carbide lamps, which are harmful to human health. He added that people should celebrate Diwali with happiness and enthusiasm, while ensuring that no unlawful or anti-social activities take place. He directed the administration to remain on high alert during the festive period.

Ujjain Commercial Building Fire

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, a massive fire broke out in a building housing a commercial establishment in the Nagjhiri area on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, officials said. Prompt action by the police and fire department led to the safe rescue of three individuals, including an elderly person. Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control and launch a rescue operation. City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ujjain, Shweta Gupta, said that the blaze erupted at the commercial unit in the morning hours. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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