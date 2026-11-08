Temperatures Of Up To -9°C Forecast In Ukraine On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre told Ukrinform.

Winds will be variable at 3–8 metres per second.

Night-time temperatures will range from +2°C to -3°C, dropping to -4°C to -9°C in the western regions. During the day, temperatures will reach +3°C to +8°C.

Kyiv and the surrounding region will also experience cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry weather. Winds will be variable at 3–8 metres per second.

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In the capital, temperatures will be +0°C to +2°C at night and +5°C to +7°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, night-time temperatures will range from +2°C to -3°C, while daytime temperatures will reach +3°C to +8°C.