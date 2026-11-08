What Is Pubic Hair Actually For? And Does It Matter If You Remove It?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Compared to other primates, humans have lost much of the thick hair covering the body. But we've kept the visible hair on our scalp, in our armpits, and around the genitals.

But why? What is pubic hair for – and does it matter if we remove it?

There are different theories

Developing pubic hair is tied to sexual maturity. It first appears during puberty under the influence of androgens – the sex hormones – including testosterone.

Researchers have proposed several theories about why humans have retained it.

One theory is that pubic and armpit hair help retain and disperse body scent. Secretions from sweat glands interact with bacteria on the skin to produce odours, which can cling to the hair and gradually be released. Researchers have suggested these scents may play a role in sexual communication – but this work is based on what we know about other species, and has not been established in humans.

Another theory is that pubic hair helps reduce friction and chafing during movement and sexual activity.

Both theories are plausible, but neither has been conclusively established.

What about hygiene?

Some people worry that pubic hair makes the genital area“dirty”. While they may prefer to remove it, there is no general medical or hygiene reason to do so.

Normal washing is enough for everyday hygiene. For women, washing the external genital area (the vulva) – either just with water or with a mild, unscented cleanser – is sufficient. The vagina does not need to be washed internally, as this can disturb its normal bacterial balance.

There is no need to groom before seeing a doctor. Health professionals see a wide range of bodies, and pubic hair is completely normal.

The link with infection is less straightforward

Research has suggested removing pubic hair may increase the risk of some infections, and reduce the risk of others.

For example, there is some evidence pubic lice infections (crabs) may have decreased as removing pubic hair – where lice and their eggs can attach – has become more popular.

But the overall picture is still unclear.

A 2024 review of 22 studies, involving more than 73,000 women, found women who groomed were more likely to have had gonorrhoea or chlamydia. However, there was no clear difference for viral infections such as genital herpes or genital warts.

A 2026 review of 15 more recent studies found frequent or complete hair removal was associated with a higher risk of problems including sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections and vaginal irritation.

But one US study of 214 female university students tested participants for chlamydia and gonorrhoea rather than relying on self-reports. It found no link between infection and frequent grooming.

Most of this research explores an association, and can't show that removing or retaining pubic hair causes infection. So we should be cautious, as other factors may be at play.

For example, shaving can cause small cuts and skin irritation, which could mean infections enter or spread through the skin.

But it's also possible that people who groom pubic hair have different sexual behaviour from those who don't – and that these explain the association, not the hair removal itself.

So, why do people remove it?

Pubic hair removal is not new. People have removed or shaped pubic hair for centuries. What has changed is how common extensive pubic hair removal has become in recent decades.

Some researchers have suggested internet pornography may have influenced changing expectations about genital appearance, including preferences for less pubic hair.

In our research, we have explored young adults' attitudes towards pubic hair grooming, including why they do it, differences in practices between men and women, and whether pornography might play a role.

We conducted the same anonymous online survey twice, in 2014 and 2021, involving 1,560 young adults aged 18 to 25 in total. Around 73% of women and 65% of men reported grooming their pubic hair in the past year, ranging from partial to complete removal.

There were several reasons for grooming, including:

comfort when wearing clothing wanting a neater or cleaner appearance preparing for a health-care appointment, and religious practices.

However, we didn't ask participants about their religion or ethnicity, so we can't say how much this explains our findings.

What about sex?

We found most women said they preferred complete removal when receiving oral sex, and most men said they preferred complete removal if performing oral sex on a female partner. We didn't ask participants their preferences on whether men should groom before receiving oral sex.

Among participants who reported grooming, 75.5% also reported viewing pornography. But we didn't compare this with people who didn't groom, so we can't say whether people who groom are more likely to view pornography. And the study couldn't establish whether pornography influenced their decision to groom.

Our study had limitations. For example, we collected responses at two separate points in time but we didn't follow the same people over time. So while it could potentially reflect some cultural changes, the research can't establish how individual grooming behaviours changed (or didn't).

So, does it matter if you remove it?

It's up to you.

Most injuries related to waxing, shaving or trimming are minor. But removing all your hair – and doing it often – raises the risk of issues such as in-grown hairs or skin irritation.

In the end, keeping, trimming or removing pubic hair is a personal choice. From a health point of view, there's no need to remove it.