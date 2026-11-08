Iran Says 2-Day Proposal Stands, Warns US Against Renewed Attacks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran's two-day proposal to end the war remains on the table, urging the White House to meet Iran's conditions and warning of a military response if Washington resumes attacks, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X, referring to Tuesday's US midterm elections.

“Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results,” he said. He warned that if Washington chose war, Iran's forces would“rain down hell.”

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran's seven-step proposal, first put forward in September, remained the basis for indirect talks with Washington and had been condensed so it could be implemented within two days.

Qatar, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, denied reports Saturday that the two sides had failed to reach a deal.

--NNN-ANADOLU